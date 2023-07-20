Moena – The presentation of the rossoblu team is scheduled in Moena tonight, in the presence of president Zangrillo, general director Ricciardella, sporting director Ottolini and club manager Rossi. And it may also be the right moment for the announcement of the white smoke regarding the purchase of Mateo Retegui. The pressure to get to the Italian-Argentine striker is constant, in the last few hours there has been an entry by a Premier League club, probably Aston Villa, but the Griffin plans to close and put Retegui at Gilardino’s disposal already at the beginning of next week.

It’s hectic hours for the marketmidfielder Meite’ and full-back Zanoli are also just a step away. In attack, in addition to Colombo, Musa (Benfica) and Ohio (Standard) are also liked.