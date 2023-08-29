Genoa – Now the official has also arrived: Ridgeciano Haps he is a new Genoa player. The left-handed fullback of Surinamese origin, born in Utrecht on 12 June 1993, arrives from Venice on a loan deal with option to buy. For Haps it is a return to the rossoblù since last year he arrived on loan during the January transfer market. First a disqualification, then a bad injury to the fibula, however, limited his attendance. In fact, there are only five matches played by Haps last season but they served to convince the club to also bring him back for the Serie A championship.

As far as other transfer operations are concerned, the latest assessments of the club are underway, especially for the defensive department. Leonardo Bonucci, 36, and German Pezzella (32) are in the running, while for the right wing all eyes are on not only the usual Alessandro Zanoli (22), but also on Nadir Zortea (24) and Timothee Pembelé (20).

For the midfield, contacts continue for Miguel Crespo (26), the Portuguese midfielder leaving from Fenerbahce. From Turkey they give the operation in the finishing straight: Crespo could join Genoa on a permanent deal for 3.5 million plus bonuses.

Forward chapter: the temptation to try and make an extra effort to bring in Joel Pohjanpalo, 28 years old, in rossoblù is a lot. Beyond the costs – the Finn could renew by the hour with Venice with the release clause rising from around 3.5 to 6 million – there are other Serie A clubs on the attacker, including Udinese.