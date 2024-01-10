Genoa – Another day of work in Pegli for Genoa who has started testing men and schemes in view of Saturday's match at Ferraris against former Juric's Torino. Some physical problems for Vogliacco and Ekuban but tomorrow they will train together with their teammates and where they will also find Strootman who has definitively put the flu virus behind him which kept him in the box in the last match against Bologna. In view of the first day back, therefore, at the moment the only one unavailable is Morten Thorsby.

Just as happened in the last few games, Gilardino doesn't seem willing to change the team much. Obviously the coach will have to identify who among the available defenders will have to take Dragusin's place. Probably, the burden and honor will fall to De Winter who will thus complete the defense with Bani and Vasquez.

Furthermore, a run-off is looming. Since he became available again (against Inter and Bologna), Retegui has always started from the bench. Gilardino is focusing a lot on Ekuban but against the Granata he is thinking of letting the Tiger King play from the first minute. The Italian-Argentine has been training well these days and to return, the footballer admired at the beginning of the season needs to put in his minutes but above all to get back to scoring goals.