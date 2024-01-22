Genoa – Immediate restart at Signorini after the very important match Salerno's victory. Next Sunday Genoa faces Lecce at Ferraris and Gilardino counts those available: De Winter returns from disqualification e Matturro he is recovering from the flu that stopped him on the eve of the Arechi match.

However, they are added to the list of out players Frendrup and Badelj, both on a warning and both booked by Orsato. During the week the medical staff will evaluate his conditions Sabelliout due to a small muscular problem: the full-back aims to return as early as next Sunday.

All eyes also on Bohinen, who arrived from Salerno with calf discomfort: his condition will be evaluated in the next few days. Only cramps for I wishwho therefore should be on the list of players called up for the next match.

After the victory and the session in Pegli, a day of rest for the team who will meet on the pitch at Signorini on Wednesday. The conditions of the pitch are not optimal especially due to the weather conditions and the club has not ruled out the possibility of re-sowing, although it is not considered an emergency. Much will depend on the weather conditions of the next few weeks, this is an intervention that in any case will hardly be able to be done in the winter period, in which case we will have to wait a few weeks.