Genoa – Musical finale in Piazza De Ferrari for the concert “105 in the City”organized by Radio 105, one of the collateral events organized in the city in conjunction with the Nautical Show. Around 9.30pm the performance of two dancers on stage opened the show, which had many guests on the bill.

The singer opened the concert, hosted by Linda Pani and Dario Micolani Bern (formerly of the television programs Amici and The Voice), with “I love you and you don’t know it”. During the evening, the President of the Region, Giovanni Toti and the Mayor Marco Bucci also took to the stage to greet the public and the artists. “Thanks to those who chose to participate in this evening. We are in the week of the Show, in which Genoa confirms itself as the capital of boating, but this city also knows how to be a capital of entertainment: it is full of things to do and enthusiasm, as demonstrated this concert which symbolically closes the events of the summer. To the many young people I see this evening I want to say this: continue to commit yourself to your future”, said Toti.