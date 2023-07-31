Genoa – Medical visits today for Thorsby, not for D’Ambrosio. Genoa had slowed down the operation for the former Inter defender: he is strong but he is 34 years old and at the moment he has a great abundance behind him, moreover he has 23 over players and there are only 17 on the list for the championship.

The main objective in defense is Juventus player De Winter at the moment21 years old, while Zanoli, another youngster, resists on the wings.

D’Ambrosio thus goes to Monza, Genoa did not sink the blow and the defender has decided to accept the offer of CEO Galliani.