Genoa – “It is certain that ports have an economic trend where sometimes they grow and sometimes they decline, but it is equally true that the Red Sea is causing some uncertainty, but the certainty is that in the port of Genoa there is a gigantic barge which in a few weeks will begin to lay the caissons of the new dam of the port of Genoa”.

This was underlined by the president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, in Genoa on the sidelines of the 30th Assiom Forex congress, the association of financial market operators. “If the public runs, starting from the billions of investment in the new dam in the port of Genoa under construction, the private sector should for once try to keep up“, urges Toti, referring to the mega barge moored at the Maritime Station of Genoa “Tronds Barge 33” 110 meters long and 45 meters wide with a diving capacity of up to 19 meters deep for the operations of laying the caissons of the new dam.