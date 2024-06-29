Genoa – About 20 meters deepthe seabed off the coast of Genoa is now home to the second box of the new breakwater of Genoa, built by the Pergenova Breakwater consortium led by Webuild. A little over a year after the laying of the first stone, “the activities on the construction site of the new breakwater are proceeding without stopping on several fronts – a note informs -, using cutting-edge techniques and equipment in terms of innovation and sustainability, for an extremely complex project from an engineering point of view”.

The caisson, the second of over 90 that will make up the first 4 km of the 6 km of the work, was built in the floating shipyards set up in the port of Vado Ligure and measures 21.7 meters in height, 40 meters in length and 25 meters in width, with a weight of 10 thousand tons. Built in reinforced concrete, the caissons are real giants: as big as buildings, they will be placed next to each other on the submerged base to give shape to the dam.