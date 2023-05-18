Genoa – He was operated on at the Villa Scassi hospital in Genoa ithe cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart, who fell yesterday afternoon in the Colle di Boasi descent, during the eleventh stage of the Giro d’Italia Camaiore-Tortona, 68 kilometers from the finish.

The 28-year-old British cyclist reported a hip fracture and underwent surgery for reduction and fixation of the complex fracture of the femur. The operation – reports the Asl3 – was performed by the team of Dr. Luca Pandolfo, director of the complex Orthopedics and Traumatology structure of the Villa Scassi Hospital, and went smoothly as did the post-operative phase.

The cyclist, winner of the 2020 Giro d’Italia and second in the general classification of this year’s race, is now in good physical condition and is starting his mobilization process.

I’m devastated this is how my tour ended. Thankyou all for your messages and support. I was so excited about the remainder of this race and loving every minute of it. Until we meet again @Tour of Italy ⭕️ https://t.co/rJ7nBfe77s — Tao Geoghegan Hart (@taogeoghegan) May 17, 2023

With a post on Twitter – showing a video of his fall – Tao Geoghegan Har said “devastated at how his Giro ended”in whose standings he was third yesterday morning, five seconds behind the pink jersey, and thanked for the messages and support received.