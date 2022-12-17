Genoa – Had a kilo of hash in a duffel bag in the car the 45-year-old Genoese dock worker stopped for a check by the Carabinieri under his apartment, in the Genoese district of Oregina, and ended up in handcuffs.

The 45-year-old man, employee of Culmv (the sole company for workers of various goods and without a criminal record, allegedly bought the drug for around five thousand euros from a supplier in the port of Genoa.

Prosecutor Marco Zocco ordered the seizure of the drugs and the car. The dock worker was taken to the Marassi prison and on Monday he will be heard by the judge for preliminary investigations Paola Faggioni for the validation of the arrest.

The investigations continue to understand if there are other employees of Culmv, the sole company, involved and who are the suppliers of the camallo. In February, another dock worker, Fabio Papa, was arrested, discovered while he was collecting bags from a container with 400 kilos of cocaine in the port of Pra’. In 2019, however, six people ended up in handcuffs, including the camallo Massimo Rocca, who according to finance managed a cocaine trafficking from South America.