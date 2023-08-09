Genoa – A meeting to celebrate the record of over 25,500 subscriptions and to renew the pact of trust between team and supporter on the eve of the start of the season. Lots of enthusiasm at the Genoa museum and store in the Porto Antico for the rossoblù players.

In the early afternoon Bani, Strootman, Gudmundsson and Frendrup they took pictures and signed autographs with hundreds of fans while, later, it was the turn of the two new signings Retegui and Thorsby accompanied by Martinez and Dragusin. “”There is always responsibility when you wear the Genoa shirt – says Bani – however having so many fans at the stadium during the year is one more reason to be ready but we know what the Genoa fan wants”.

Genoa season ticket record: players meet fans



As for the next Serie A championship, the Tuscan centre-back expects “a more level tournament in the lower-middle table” but remains confident for the rossoblù season. “In defense we are a bit the same as last season, this is good because we already know each other – he explains – obviously this year we will have to face more competitive opponents than last year”.