Genoa – The spring Sant’Agata Fair was a success, moved from February to April due to Covid. The postponement was a verse of success. A crowd flocked to the market in San Fruttuoso, parading among 620 stalls set up by traders from almost all of Italy.

“Today was a beautiful editionin the spring version, of the traditional Sant’Agata Fair – said the councilor for Commerce, crafts and major events Paola Bordilli – A day of celebration also characterized by the return, after three years of stop due to Covid, of the very classic half marathon race in Genoa which counted 3,000 participants, by the presence of the Cargo Market in the Acquasola park and by many widespread events in the city. A splendid Sunday in spring, in the name of the return to normality, of the desire to be outdoors in our city, which welcomed the Genoese and the numerous visitors with many proposals, not only in the center but also in the neighborhoods. I thank all the operators and trade associations, volunteers, municipal staff and the local police for allowing the day to run smoothly, under the banner of major events in the city “.