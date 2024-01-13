mourning

Two wings of the crowd opened up this morning to the notes of “Three little birds” by Bob Marley, played by the strings of the Carlo Felice theatre, when their lifelong gym and ring companions, together with their son Michael, took the coffin of the champion Davis Yawe on his shoulder: a moment of great emotion, a last collective rite to pay a final farewell to the naturalized Italian Ugandan, former Italian and European light heavyweight champion, who passed away on January 9th at the age of 61 . The naves of the church of Santa Fede, in Marassi, packed with former boxers, sports journalists and show business personalities, were the setting for the funeral of the man who arrived in Italy at a very young age, immediately entered the ring and then worked in the cinema thanks to Nino D'Angelo, who wanted him in his film “A street urchin in New York” and Aldo Giovanni and Giacomo, who gave him a part in the film “The legend of Al, John and Jack”.

At the end of the ceremony, A.Se.F. operators of the Municipality of Genoa, which was entrusted with the funeral, transported the coffin to the Staglieno cemetery for cremation. His ashes will remain in the Ligurian capital next to his loved ones.



