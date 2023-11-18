Genoa – The crow of Saint martin he struck again. This time he pointed to an illustrious white coat, the former head of surgery Ferdinando Cafiero who has been retired for over two years. With a letter of a few lines, signed “gli amici dell’hospital” he denounces that «he has kept his old office on the fourth floor of the IST building even though he has no longer worked in the hospital for years. Here there are doctors who don’t know where to visit a patient and he… maybe he has friends in high places.”

Cafiero, a very well-known surgeon in the city, in excellent relations with the political world at 360 degrees, has had two positions, one free for three years Digital Liguria coordination with the Ligurian local health authorities for surgical activities and one from Alisa to “make the operating path standardized in all operating rooms of Ligurian hospitals”. A consultancy costing around 35 thousand euros, as confirmed by the staff of Alisa where, however, the surgeon does not have an office. It was precisely the study contested by the former IST that awakened the San Martino crow which had been hibernating for at least a year.

The suspicion is that the letter was dictated by a group of employees and former employees. Cafiero defends himself and counterattacks: «Liguria Digitale asked for a space and the hospital granted me my old office for my study activity: too big? I didn’t ask for it. I would like to know who I can bother. I have to go?”. The management of San Martino explains: «Due to the active collaboration between local companies, we accepted the request and granted the spaces to Doctor Cafiero for another year, to allow him to complete the objectives of the project».