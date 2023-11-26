Genoa. “Being a sommelier is a dream I’ve had since high school and obtaining this recognition is a great emotion.” Cristian Maitan smiles excitedly, 28 years old, from Trevisowhich has just won the title of best sommelier in Italyto. The final of the Italian Sommelier Association (AIS) competition took place today (Sunday 26 November) in Genoa, on board the MSC World Europa, at the conclusion of the 55th AIS national convention. Maitan was awarded by Sandro Camilli, president of the association, by Sabrina Schench, head of the Trento Doc Institute and by the best sommelier in Italy Ais 2022, Alessandro Nigro Imperiale. Second place was Marco Casadei from Ais Romagna, third place on the podium was Massimo Tortora from Ais Toscana.

The sommeliers were examined by a technical jury made up of the winners of previous editions and by another jury made up of journalists and representatives of the Ais teaching area. Maitan is a sommelier from Ais Veneto and works in the family restaurant (he represents the fourth generation) in Ponte di Piave, in the province of Treviso. In 2018 he had already won the title of best sommelier Ais Veneto and before that, as a student, that of aspiring sommelier in Bologna. And now the prestigious national recognition has arrived. “He was a long and challenging route, but without a doubt it was worth it”, comments Maitan, who decided to become a sommelier when he attended the “Elena Cornaro” hotel school in Jesolo. «I got to know this world in high school, thanks to one of my teachers – he says – I started the sommelier course in 2016, I finished it in 2017 and in 2018 I won the title of best sommelier in the Veneto. Wandering around the tables from an early age family restaurant It definitely helped me.” But above all it was the curiosity to get to know different worlds and cultures that pushed him towards what later became his work: «I am fascinated by the possibility of knowing, through wine, new territories and new cultures, because wine is part of the culture – he explains – This is the greatest stimulus that led me to make many sacrifices to follow my passion. And then the work in the room it’s nice: I like being at contact with people, talk, share.” As for the wines: «I don’t have a preference in terms of taste, I have a very strong connection with the grapes of my area, primarily with the Raboso Piave».

The national president of the AIS, Camilli, underlines that “the competition that decides the best sommelier comes at the end of a convention that is richer and more participatory than ever. Today’s final is the conclusion of a long and complex journey, made up of three pre-selections. The sommeliers who have reached this point are true ambassadors around Italy and the world of this extraordinary product that is wine”.