Genoa – Immediate recovery for Genoa after the draw in Como. The rossoblu team has trained at the Signorini, it is scheduled for Saturday at 2pm the home match against Perugia.

Criscito left Sinigaglia with the aftermath of a blow to the shoulder but should recover without problems; Sturaro’s recovery was more difficult, going towards the forfeit due to a muscle problem. He will return with the Citadel.