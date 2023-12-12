Genoa – Genoa, Juve. And the challenge of Mimmo Criscito's last goal in Serie A. On May 7, 2022, the then rossoblù captain signed the comeback victory with a goal in the 96th minute, right under the North.

What comes to mind about that evening?

“The ball seemed very heavy to me. I had come from a tough week, I had missed the penalty in the derby and I knew I had disappointed many fans. I found myself on the spot again, in the same minute, in front of my bleachers. I couldn't go wrong.”

That evening was Gudmundsson's first goal. And then that foul on Yeboah, in full injury time.

“The referee told me: 'There's no clearance, I'll blow the final whistle straight after.' A nice extra load, I didn't even have the chance to throw it in in case of Sczezsny's save. But I didn't want to disappoint anyone anymore, I chose the corner and kicked. Then I only remember the race with all my crazy companions who came to hug me.”

In recent years Genoa have beaten Juve five times at the Ferraris. There aren't many teams that have succeeded.

“Juve is Juve, even now that perhaps it is no longer the super team it was a few years ago. But the match has a particular charm. And then Juve is always strong, now they're fighting for the Scudetto again.”

Cambiaso is in Juventus: starting as a supporting player, he has become an irremovable starter.

“I played with him and even then you could see his qualities. Furthermore, he has been able to adapt well to the Juventus environment and Allegri is making the best use of him. I remember that he showed me the photo in which as a ball boy he entered the pitch together with our team for the Europa League match against Slavia Prague”.

How does Genoa get to this match?

“It takes courage to criticize Gilardino, Grifone has never been put in difficulty by any team in this championship, with the exception of the first day. The coach is good, we know what he managed to do last year and he will do well this year too. He is doing an exceptional job, Genoa are competing with everyone. Always conceding late goals can be a mental problem but I'm sure Gila is working on it and will be able to resolve it.”

Are you still surprised to see yourself in tracksuit directing training sessions?

“No, now I'm into the role. It's a role that I really like and the kids are incredible. They make sacrifices because they chase a dream. I see myself in them: I came away from Naples as a boy because I wanted to become a footballer, some of them arrive every day from Sanremo, Albenga to train. They make sacrifices, their parents make them. It's a really nice climate.”

First place in the first round, with eight wins in nine games.

“The boys were good, now we will resume at the end of January. Meanwhile, on Friday, I'm going to watch Genoa-Juventus.”