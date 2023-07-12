Moena – It’s there too Mimmo Criscito in Moena but this time in a different guise. The former rossoblú captain, who said goodbye to football in the last match that Genoa played at the Ferraris against Bari, is taking his first steps towards becoming a coach.

His debut as a coach arrived right here in Val di Fassa in the Genoa Camp organized by the rossoblú club at the same time as the first team’s retreat.

This afternoon, Criscito led the Rossoblú youth delegation at the Benatti Sports Center in Moena to attend the training of the first team.