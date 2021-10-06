Genoa – A thirty-year-old man is hospitalized in serious condition in the emergency room of the San Martino hospital after being seriously injured in a crash this morning in via Perlasca in Valpolcevera.

According to what was reconstructed by the local police, which detected the accident, the thirty-year-old was traveling in a car that collided head-on, for reasons yet to be ascertained, against a vehicle driven by a 75-year-old pensioner. The thirty-year-old was stabilized by the 118 doctors and then transported to the Polyclinic in red code. The pensioner was also injured in the crash, brought in yellow code to Villa Scassi in Sampierdarena. The agents of the accident section of the local police investigate the dynamics.