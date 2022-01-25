Genoa – Traffic accident Tuesday evening inside the Monte Sperone tunnel at the junction between the A7 and A10. According to what was reconstructed two vehicles collided head-on in a section of carriageway change due to the works.

On site vehicles of the fire brigade, 118 and traffic police. To allow the intervention of emergency vehicles the motorway section affected by the accident was closed to traffic. The incident took place around 10.20pm. At 11pm the motorway section was still closed due to the removal of the vehicles involved.

Update 11.20 pm

A car and a heavy vehicle collided in the gallery. The driver of the car, a pensioner of about 70 years, got stuck in the sheets of the vehicle and extracted by the fire brigade, was transported in yellow code to the San Martino hospital. The driver of the heavy vehicle was also bruised in the crash but refused hospitalization. The traffic police investigate the dynamics of the accident.