Countermand: Alexander Blessin remains in his position, despite the results of the last month – just two draws won in four games -, and the criticisms for the team’s difficulties in producing an effective offensive game, had led to think the opposite. He therefore won the Spors line, the general manager who controls all the football clubs of 777 Partners, who had sided in favor of the German coach since the first moment after the defeat in Perugia.

THE ALTERNATIVES

In the last two days the names of Andreazzoli (contacted by the rossoblù club), Bjelica, but also Gilardino (who leads the Primavera del Grifone), another ex-Genoan like Stellone and Domenico Tedesco were mentioned. In the end, however, despite the strong will to change in society, the American owners listened to Spors. Who, therefore, took responsibility for a very delicate decision, with Genoa in third place, but eight points away from the top of Serie B. Yesterday morning, among other things, the fans had openly sided against the confirmation of the coach, displaying an eloquent banner to Pegli: “Blessin, game over”.