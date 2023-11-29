Genoa – “The shortage of personnel in the emergency world and in particular in the emergency rooms of the country and therefore also of the Liguria Region is unfortunately nothing new. The heartfelt letter from the doctors of Villa Scassi (published by Secolo XIX) follows the difficulties that we are experiencing in this historical moment. The department, perfectly understanding the difficult moment in which the metropolitan emergency rooms find themselves in particular, has started the Gome-Metropolitan Operational Group for the emergency. In addition to the medical directors of the city’s hospitals, this group also includes the directors of the emergency rooms and the director of the Metropolitan 118. The Gome therefore has the aim of finding practical, rapid, synergistic and mutually helpful solutions between hospitals”. Thus the Health Councilor Angelo Gratarola after the letter from the hospital doctors Villa Scassi of Genoa.

“If in fact the difficulty of finding new professional figures in the short and medium term is clear given the national contingency – adds Gratarola – the union of forces on a metropolitan basis is the most effective method to deal with the emergency emergency”. “The Region – he concludes – is promoting at a central level within the State-Regions Conference a useful effort for the economic recognition of particular working situations such as those of emergency medicine. It would therefore be appropriate and responsible to avoid political speculations which do not propose anything new and which instead fuel fears and indifference in a healthcare system which, as demonstrated by the Villa Scassi hospital with its professionals, offers extremely high quality responses to patients”.

But Gratarola’s response does not erase the controversy that the doctors’ letter on the situation of the main emergency room in western Genoa has sparked. MEP Brando Benifei turned to President Giovanni Toti asking him to visit the emergency room: «It is a desperate appeal that the doctors of the emergency room of Villa Scassi in Sampierdarena have sent to the Liguria Region. – underlines Benifei – They describe a dramatic situation. In one year, ten doctors have resigned, no one has been replaced and two more will leave in January. The workloads are unbearable and increase the risks for patients.”