Genoa – Work on some of the areas will begin in the next few days pedestrian crossings most critical of the Genoese territory. The environmental councilor of the Municipality of Genoa anticipated this on the sidelines of the presentation of the “città2030” campaign Matteo Campora. “The first works will start this month – he explained – and together with the safety councilor Sergio Gambino we have identified, through statistical data, a series of interventions where the greatest number of accidents occur. These are activities linked to traffic lights, to pedestrian crossings, to extended islands, which make crossings even more visible”.

But the Municipality of Genoa is also about to launch another strategic project which, through installing cameras, will allow traffic to be better managed. “We will begin to position and install the first cameras by June – Campora recalled – starting from the city limits. For motorists, for now, nothing will change because they will only be used to read traffic flows even if, in the future, it is not excluded that can be used to limit traffic in the event of pollution peaks.”