Genoa – For the match of Frecciarossa Italian Cup with Benevento on Monday 8 August (5:45 pm), tickets can be purchased on the website https://genoacfc.ticketone.it, in the Ticket One ticket offices and at the Genoa Ticket Office at the Porto Antico (open all day 10-19). The presale starts tomorrow, with a week dedicated to pre-emption for season ticket holders: tickets for one euro. Then Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 free sale, with coupons from 20 to 40 euros.
The team returned to Genoa and trained at Signorini in the afternoon. Double session tomorrow then a couple of days off.
