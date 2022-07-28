Genoa – For the match of Frecciarossa Italian Cup with Benevento on Monday 8 August (5:45 pm), tickets can be purchased on the website https://genoacfc.ticketone.it, in the Ticket One ticket offices and at the Genoa Ticket Office at the Porto Antico (open all day 10-19). The presale starts tomorrow, with a week dedicated to pre-emption for season ticket holders: tickets for one euro. Then Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 free sale, with coupons from 20 to 40 euros.

The team returned to Genoa and trained at Signorini in the afternoon. Double session tomorrow then a couple of days off.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS