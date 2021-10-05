Genoa – Bittersweet Bulletin from the infirmary in the Genoa home, after the instrumental tests to which some players have been subjected. If for Mattia Destro they only highlighted a «contracture of the right semimembranous muscle with negative diagnostic tests “, per Domenico Criscito there is a “sprain of the left ankle with capsulo-ligamentous lesion “.

Mattia Bani has an edema of the right hamstring while for Zinho Vanheusden the outcome is «a patellofemoral chondropathy of the knee with myofascial lesion of the semimembranous muscle».

Destro can do it for Sassuolo, Criscito and Bani are in doubt while for Vanheusden there may be a month off.

