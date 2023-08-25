Genoa – Contacts in progress with Paris Saint Germain for Timothée Pembélé, 20, defender, able to play both from central and from right back. Last year he wore the Bordeaux shirt, Eintracht Frankfurt also wants him: it’s up to the player to decide. He would come outright with a percentage of the future sale. Negotiations therefore still in progress, for the moment Genoa remain cautious on the success of the operation. On the right is not the only solution, there is also Zortea (Atalanta).