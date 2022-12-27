Ten points in four matches, three wins out of four matches against as many competitors for the race to Serie A. Numbers that are worth confirming for Alberto Gilardino, currently technical ad interim. The confirmation has already arrived informally from the club’s executives, only the official statement expected in the next few hours after the last summits is awaited.

Gilardino may be the name that brings together the various souls of the club: with him Genoa has a Serie A march.