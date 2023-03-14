Genoa – Confindustria is now on the offensive against the opening of the promenade between the Fiera and the old port to pedestrians and bicycles.

It has arrived for companies in the industrial sector of the port – from ship repairs to related shipbuilding industries an invitation by mail by the industrial association to “request compensation for any damages in the event that your company is unable to work or in any case is seriously limited in its operations with a consequent increase in costs”. The 19th century came into possession of the communication. Confindustria’s pressing therefore intensifies, in view of the forthcoming opening of the road which today is within the confines of the port and which serves companies, workers and related industries of the Genoese shipbuilding industry. This Sunday, however, that road can also be traveled by cyclists and families. In fact, the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci has decided to start the opening of that stretch to the city as well, until now for the exclusive use of the port. It’s an experiment, but it’s the first step in a road link between the new waterfront that is being built at the Fiera and the Porto Antico. Ship repairs have always been against the initiative and in this battle they are supported by Confindustria.

The letter

Yesterday afternoon the first offensive in view of Sunday’s event. “At the moment, Confindustria Genova has not received any ordinance text that provides for changes to the road network for that day – writes the association to the companies – However, given the possible limitations on the transit of operating vehicles, we believe it appropriate that companies that need to work on 19 March next I send a letter by pec to the Port System Authority and Harbor Master’s Office (and pc Confindustria Genova) aimed at signaling the need to carry out work on 19/03 as well as reserving the right to request compensation for any damages». The message is quite clear: anyone who will have to work on Sunday, but will be delayed because they find pedestrians and cyclists on the port road that leads to the shipyards, should write to the Port Authority and possibly ask for damages from the organization led by Paolo Emilio Signorini. «In this regard, we have prepared a draft communication which obviously can/must be customized according to the specific needs of the individual companies».

The practical attached form

Confindustria does more. Not only does it invite associates to write to complain and ask for damages, but it also provides the pre-filled form with which to do so effectively. Just enter your data and send it by certified e-mail to Palazzo San Giorgio, the seat of the Authority. «Given that the area in question, as known to you, is to be considered “operational” pursuant to Ordinance no. 108/1999 of the Port Authority of Genoa, to date we do not know the ways in which traffic within the industrial area will be regulated and managed» is written in the attached file. «In this regard, we would like to point out that the undersigned company will be operational on 19 March next as it will have to carry out some work that cannot be postponed and that it will therefore need not only to reach its state concession but also to cross the internal road system with operational means» .

For these reasons, Confindustria suggests writing: «We therefore ask you to guarantee accessibility to our production sites/concessions on 19 March, it being understood that we reserve the right now to request compensation for any damages in the event which our company was unable to work or in any case was seriously limited in its operations with a consequent increase in costs». The formula of “cordial greetings” in the finale does not make the attack of the industrialists less harsh on the choice, supported above all by the Municipality of Genoa, to open that stretch of port road system to the city.

Sunday’s event

The Municipality has announced the “Spring Walk”, obviously organized by Palazzo Tursi “in collaboration with the Western Ligurian Sea Port System Authority”. And on that occasion it will be possible “a first taste of what will be the new cycle-pedestrian path connecting the Porto Antico to Boccadasse, once the works on the Waterfront are completed” as explained by the Municipality of Genoa. From 9 to 19, the stretch of road usually reserved for port traffic will therefore be open to citizens: the itinerary will wind from the access between the Caserma della Finance Guard and former fish market up to the Foce, from via dei Pescatori to then give the possibility of being able to continue on corso Italia. «Throughout the day, entertainment shows, music and guided tours will be organised». Claims for damages permitting.