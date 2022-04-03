Genoa – “Music helps to alleviate the pain that one feels and manages to bring people closer to each other who may be detached and who have not perceived what we have felt”. Like this Egle Possetti, president of the Committee to remember victims of Morandi, at the premiere of the concert in Genoa in the church of the Annunziata. A concert, with unreleased songs and great classics, to commemorate the 43 victims of the Morandi bridge, the infrastructure that collapsed on 14 August 2018.

The program matches three pieces commissioned for the occasion: “August 14” for mezzo soprano, choir and orchestra by Giuliana Spalletti; “Disoriente” for mezzo-soprano and orchestra by Marco Sinopoli and “Vele di luce” for mezzo-soprano and orchestra by Giancarlo Zedde combined with Arthur Honegger’s Pastorale d’été and Richard Wagner’s Siegfried-Idyll. The three unpublished pieces, written by authors of different generations, are a journey through the phases of the tragedy: the collapse and the incurable laceration; relief, solidarity and spiritual rebirth; finally, reconstruction and the need for redemption.

The young Turin mezzo-soprano performed the pieces Laura Capretti, the Orchestra and Chorus of the “Stefano Tempia” Academy under the conductor’s baton Antonmario Semolini. The event is organized with the patronage of the Municipality of Genoa and the Archdiocese of Genoa and the collaboration of the Morandi Victim Remembrance Committee and the Rotary Club Torino Duomo. Yesterday the national preview was presented in the Cathedral of San Giovanni Battista in Turin. The mayor Marco Bucci and the regional councilor for culture Ilaria Cavo were present at the concert.