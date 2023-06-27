Genoa. The alarm went off at 21.12: at that time all the fixed and mobile telephony of the San Martino hospital went down and computers have gone haywire, effectively making reporting impossible even in very delicate departments where work can never be stopped, such as the emergency room and the stroke centre. The situation was taken over by Marco Damonte Prioli who also obtained the support of the technicians of Liguria Digitale.

An immediate note from the Policlinico: “The IT systems department headed by engineer Nicola Rosso reports that at 9.12 pm there were problems at the Data Center of the Polyclinic due to a machine power failure, which shut down the facility’s servers. This dynamic led to the blocking of hospital telephony and terminals. Inconvenience to users is inevitable but controlled. The servers, having activated all the related emergency procedures, were then gradually reactivated. On site, alongside engineer Rosso also the General Manager, Marco Damonte Prioli”. The situation gradually normalized over the following hours.