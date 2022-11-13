Genoa – Genoa must resume moving the standings and respond to yesterday’s victories by Frosinone and Reggina. Several news in the 4-2-3-1 that Alexander Blessin sent on the field against Como at Ferraris compared to the formation that lost to Reggina on Monday evening. Given the unavailability of Czyborra, on the left the German coach sent on the field from the first minute Frendrup. The Danish midfielder confirms himself as a real wild card for Blessin who, if necessary, also uses him as a full-back as happened last year in Serie A or in some situations this year during the match. In midfield for the first time since the beginning, space for the couple Badelj-Strootman while behind Coda he returns from the beginning Portanova who will play in the three in line together with Aramu and Gudmundsson. No significant surprise, however, in the Como of Mr. Longo who sides with the 4-3-1-2 at Ferraris. Fabregas starts from the bench, forward space to the Cerri-Cutrone couple.

The official formations:

GENOA (4-2-3-1): Always; Sabelli, Dragusin, Bani, Frendrup; Badelj, Strootman; Aramu, Portanova, Gudmundsson; Tail. Herds Alexander Blessin

COMO (4-3-1-2): Ghidotti; Vignali, Odenthal, Solini, Cagnano; Arrigoni, Iovine, Parisians, Bellemo; Cerri, Cutrone. Coach: Longo.