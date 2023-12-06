Genoa – Genoa he returns from Rome this morning and immediately starts training again towards Monza. He will referee on Sunday at U-Power Stadium (3pm). Giuseppe Collu from Cagliari, making his debut with the Grifone.

Assistants will be Daniele Bindoni and Alberto Tegoni from Milan. Fourth officer Rosario Abisso. At the Var there will be Massimiliano Irrati and Gianpiero Miele.

Beyond three thousand Genoa fans announcedthe guest sector already sold out for days and free sales for other sectors of the facility, given the good relations between the two fans.