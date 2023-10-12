Genoa – Five people, including three pedestrians, were injured in an early afternoon accident in via Carlo Barabino, at the Foce. The collision, for reasons to be clarified, involved a car and a motorbike which, after the collision, struck three pedestrians, including a 13-year-old boy.

According to an initial reconstruction of local police, the car was turning into via Finocchiaro Aprile but stopped to let some pedestrians pass on the crossing.

In the meantime it has arrived the scooter that crashed into the car. The two people on board the two-wheeled vehicle were rescued by the 118 staff with the medical vehicle and transported to hospital under red code while the other injured were taken to hospital under yellow code.