Genoa – He hit the car of his ex-girlfriend’s brother fleeing at full speed through the busy streets of the center of Genoa, chased and finally stopped by the police. It happened this morning near the Brignole station. The protagonist is a young man of 22 years old.

The boy was already the recipient of a ban on approaching his ex-girlfriend and her family members based on the legislation laid down by the red code.

Subscribe to read too