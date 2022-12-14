Genoa – Cold problems this morning at branch of the Vittorio Emanuele Ruffini institute in Sturla. Many students have not entered school.

After reporting by the teachers, the manager Giovanni Poggio called the maintenance technician of the Metropolitan City who measured a temperature of about 13 degrees in the classrooms. The principal then let the students who had entered the school leave.

The branch houses about 150 students from Vittorio Emanuele and some sections of Meucci.