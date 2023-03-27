Genoa – They are resumed this morning in Pegli Genoa training sessions. As expected, Alberto Gilardino has found Massimo Coda again. The attacker has fully trained in the group and is a candidate for a starting shirt in Friday evening’s match at the Ferraris against Reggina, anticipation of the thirty-first day of Serie B (kick-off at 20.30).

Together with the rossoblù number 9, Stefano Sabelli also held the session with his team-mates who, last week, had followed a personalized program to recover from the efforts of the previous matches. Mattia Aramu is also ready to contribute. The playmaker has already returned to the group for a few days and will certainly be among the squad for the resumption of the championship. On the other hand, the conditions of Puscas need to be evaluated, as he is still training separately after the discomfort in his right knee.