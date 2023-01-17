He decided to unblock himself in a very complicated moment. Massimo Coda found goals and smiles again after the goal that gave Genoa three points and second place in the standings together with Reggina. A goal, the seventh in the league, which it also puts an end to the many market rumors that for the week wanted the number 9 rossoblù about to leave.

“When you come from a period in which things don’t work out for you, something remains inside you – Coda said after the match – tonight I got the right ball and I scored, I hope I have finally unlocked myself”. The striker hadn’t scored since 13 November, penalty kick against Como, while the goal from open play hadn’t even been scored since 22 October. Something wasn’t working, but now Coda hopes he has put this moment behind him for good. “There was a bit of dissatisfaction on my part – the striker continues – every time you change team there is a period of adjustment and I hope to be out of it”. Coda explains that in Lecce “we played in a system in which there were consolidated mechanisms” while here in Genoa he found “a new group” and had to “adapt to play in a different way». As happened for other Genoa players, the turning point in his performance coincided with the arrival of Gilardino on the bench. «The coach is now giving me more ideas than Blessin – Coda continues – now I hope to play more: it is clear that playing half an hour a game is not enough for me».

At the end of the match, in addition to the confirmation from the management that the attacker will not leave Genoa in this transfer market session, Gilardino’s words also arrived to reiterate his performance on the pitch. «I’m very happy with Coda’s performance – said the coach – entering like he did, at that moment of the match and being as decisive as him was he is really very important».

There is certainly also Gila’s hand in the newfound feeling between Coda and the goal.

As soon as he arrived, the rossoblù number 9 was one of the first players the coach who expects a lot from his striker spoke to. “For me the role of the physically structured centre-forward is fundamental – said Gilardino – not only for the chances he creates, but also for the way he manages to get the team to play”. Something that was seen on the pitch against Venezia when Coda, as soon as he came on, gave a decisive contribution in getting the team going, and this regardless of the shots on target that the attacker managed to make.

The feeling, for the center forward, is now that dI want to archive this phase as soon as possible. One chapter has closed and now another is opening, starting next Saturday when Genoa will visit Benevento. Team in which Coda has played and scored and against which all rossoblù fans hope he will respect one of the few rules that seem to apply in football: that of the ex’s goal.