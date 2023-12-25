Genoa – The forecasts were respected and, as announced, Christmas was spent in light rain in Genoa. But the surprise was the formation of caligo – the fog that forms on the sea and pushes towards the city – right at the moment of sunset. The particular meteorological phenomenon gave, especially from the neighborhoods on the Genoese hills, an atmosphere of diffused light and warm colors.

What is caligo

The caligo (from the Latin caligo – caligĭnis), usually occurs during the spring due to the concomitance of very particular conditions, such as a fairly strong anticyclone, a still cold sea and a weak southerly wind that travels at the surface of the water and pushes the fog onto the coast. More rarely it can also occur in the middle of winter.

The Christmas sunset, with caligo and rainbow, captured in a photo taken in Pegli by the reader simona.giusti77

What the weather will be like: 3bMeteo forecasts

The general situation

The next few days will be gloomy over Liguria and the Piedmont plain, with high pressure on the North-West regions but at the same time an influx of increasingly humid currents from the Ligurian Sea. Some showers or drizzle cannot be ruled out, especially in the Ligurian sectors; tending to be sunnier in the Aosta Valley and in general in the Alps. Temperatures still well above average, especially at altitude, but progressively decreasing in the next few days. A modest front arriving on the 28th, but with little consequences in terms of rainfall, while a more incisive front (to be confirmed) could arrive between 30 and 31 December, with temperatures falling within normal limits.

The forecast in Liguria

Tuesday 26 December: Humid infiltrations reach the Region causing many clouds with mostly cloudy or very cloudy skies, but without noteworthy phenomena. Specifically on the western Riviera, low clouds and banks of fog partially lifting during the day. Clearances in the evening; on the central Riviera and the eastern Riviera, very cloudy skies in the morning with light rain, which will absorb during the afternoon; in the Alps very cloudy or overcast skies with a tendency to clear in the evening; in the Apennines Very cloudy or overcast skies throughout the day, with some showers in the afternoon. Weak winds from the north-eastern quadrants rotating to the north-eastern quadrants; Thermal zero around 3250 meters. Western Ligurian Sea and Eastern Ligurian Sea rough.

Wednesday 27 December: Humid infiltrations reach the Region causing many clouds with mostly cloudy or very cloudy skies, but without noteworthy phenomena. Specifically, on the Riviera di Ponente, the Alps and the Apennines, a gray day with mostly very cloudy or overcast skies, but with the absence of significant phenomena; on the central Riviera very cloudy or overcast skies with light rain, absorbed in the evening; on the Eastern Riviera it was a gray day with very cloudy or overcast skies and light evening rain. Weak winds from the north-eastern quadrants rotating to the south-eastern quadrants; Thermal zero around 3400 meters. Western Ligurian Sea and Eastern Ligurian Sea from rough to slightly rough.

Thursday 28 December: Humid infiltrations reach the Region causing many clouds with mostly cloudy or very cloudy skies, but without noteworthy phenomena. Specifically on the western Riviera, a gray day with mostly very cloudy or overcast skies, but with the absence of significant phenomena; on the Central Riviera and the Eastern Riviera, very cloudy or overcast skies in the morning with rain and showers, including thunderstorms, easing in the afternoon; in the Alps very cloudy or overcast skies with a tendency to clear in the evening; on the Apennines very cloudy skies in the morning with light rain. Reassurance from the afternoon. Many clouds in the evening associated with light rain. Weak southerly winds rotating in the south-western quadrants; Thermal zero around 3050 meters. Western Ligurian Sea and Eastern Ligurian Sea, slightly rough.