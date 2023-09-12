Genoa – During the days of the next Boat Show, which will be held in Genoa from 21 to 26 September, Corso Marconi will be closed to traffic and partially used as a car park in the two carriageways, given the occupation of Piazzale Kennedy normally used for visitors’ cars.

“We will also use the Nautico period to carry out an experiment in the area, given that it will be ready in a year the Waterfront park and there the traffic on the sea side will be reduced, making greater use of the parallel streets (via Cecchi)”, said the mayor Marco Bucci.