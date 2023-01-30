Genoa – Lightning negotiation of Genoa for Ridgecian Haps. The operation that would bring the Surinamese to the rossoblù is in the pipeline. Haps, 30, has been at Venice since August 2021. With the lagoon club he has collected 43 appearances and scored two goals. This year in Serie B he has played 19 games and scored one goal.

Before the experience in Italy, the winger had played from 2017 to 2021 for Feyenoord totaling 70 appearances and 5 goals.

In his experience in Venice, Haps he was used in a number of roles on the left wing playing both full-back and full-back.