“My life told badly” should have made its national premiere at the Ivo Chiesa Theater and remained on stage until 23 January

Genoa – They have been canceled all Genoese representations of the show “My life badly told” that this evening should have made its debut at the Teatro Ivo Chiesa, protagonist Claudio Bisio directed by Giorgio Gallione: a member of the company tested positive at Covid and will not be able to tread the stage.

The meeting with the public has also been canceled scheduled for Friday 21 January in the Foyer of the Ivo Chiesa Theater.

Genoa was supposed to host the first national team of this show, taken from a book by Francesco Piccolo and produced by the National Theater of Genoa: the performances were scheduled until Sunday 23 January, before the start of the tour that will touch several Italian cities in February and March.

The modalities for the refund of tickets, change or cancellation of reservations they are indicated on the teatronazionalegenova.it website

The ticket offices of the Ivo Chiesa Theater and the Gustavo Modena Theater are open from Tuesday to Saturday from 3pm to 7.30pm. For information, you can write to ticketetteria@teatronazionalegenova.it or call 010 5342 400.