Genoa – Return to 4-2-3-1, Queue on the bench and Puscas owner. These are the choices made by Alexander Blessin to return to success after the defeat in Perugia. After a troubled week, the rossoblù are back on the pitch at the Ferraris against Cittadella.

The German coach once again relies on Semper, he is now the starting goalkeeper. Hefti can be seen on the right while Sabelli will play on the opposite side. In the middle the couple Bani-Dragusin. Given Badelj’s unavailability, Strootman and Frendrup will still play in midfield while behind the Romanian centre-forward there will be chances from the first minute to Aramu And Gudmundsson. Complete the line three Portanova wide left.

Usual 4-3-1-2 for the Citadel by Edoardo Gorini. Sara Antonucci to play behind Varela and Magrassi.

The official formations:

Genoa (4-2-3-1): Always; Hefti, Bani, Dragusin, Sabelli; Frendrup, Strootman; Aramu, Gudmundsson, Portanova; Puscas

Citadel (4-3-1-2): kastrati; Vita, Perticone, Visentin, Cassander; Carriero, Pavan, Branca; Antonucci; Varela, Magrassi