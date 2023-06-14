Genoa – A concentrate of harmful harmful substances that risks having a devastating impact on the entire ecosystem. Cigarette butts continue to be among the most abandoned and dangerous waste for the environmentif not disposed of properly. A problem that to be solved requires a real awareness through awareness activities to increase the awareness of citizens and institutions on the pollution that derives from their abandonment. In this regard, he returns to Genoa on Saturday 17 June “Cigarette butts: the challenge”, an event organized within the 25th edition of the Suq Festival da Cittadini Sostenibili, an association committed to promoting sustainable behavior and choices with the involvement of individual citizens, associations, businesses and public bodies. “The Suq Festival reaches 25 years of great growth with an increasingly important attention to environmental issues, also given the patronage of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, also thanks to the collaboration with Sustainable Citizens and other local realities active in the protection of the environment”, comments Carla Peirolero, creator and artistic director of the Suq Festival.

After the meeting at 10 in piazza delle Feste, the volunteers will get to work to break the record of 25,000 butts collected last year. The “booty” will be counted and displayed in a “butt meter”, a special container that will remain for the entire duration of the Suq Festival, as evidence of the damage that abandoning cigarettes and butts can cause to the sea and marine fauna.

“The aim of this awareness-raising activity is twofold. On the one hand we want to draw attention to the enormous problem of butts thrown on the ground that we continue to collect in the order of the thousands – underlines Andrea Cavalleroni, vice president of Cittadini Sostenibili APS – The second, and most important, key point is our recent request made as Sustainable Citizens to the Municipality of Genoa of protect citizens from the harm caused by passive smoking. In Italy, ministerial data speak of over 93,000 deaths a year due to smoking, with direct and indirect costs of over 26 billion euros. According to data from the World Health Organization, 15% of these deaths are caused by passive smoking. This is why it is important to follow the good example of the Municipality of Milan and apply concrete steps to arrive as soon as possible no smoking in all public areasat the same time solving the problem of the damage caused to citizens’ health by secondhand smoke and the environmental damage caused by butts thrown on the ground”.

The event, which takes place within the framework of the Subsidiarity Pact of the Historic Center of Genoa in the Sestieri di Prè, Molo and Maddalena and thanks to the collaboration pact with Municipio I – Centro Est and the Municipality of Genoa, was joined by other realities (Fondazione Italian Institute of Technology, Genoa Blue District, TrashTeam APS, The Black Bag, Legambiente Polis, WWF Genoa CM, Pegli Common Good Committee and My Trekking Association). To participate it is necessary to fill in, by 16 June, the registration form.