Genoa – Feast of Christmas for the Genoa youth sector. At the Magazzini del Cotone in the Porto Antico all the rossoblù recruits paraded, from the youngest ones to the Primavera boys. In addition to Alberto Gilardino, several first team players who participated in the event including Bani, Vogliacco and Fini. In addition to the head of the rossoblu youth sector Michele Sbravati, the company's general manager Flavio Ricciardella was present.

“The matches last ninety minutes, it is clear that we need to improve and that they have lost a few points along the way, but we are in line with the seasonal objectives – explains Mattia Bani -. I am better, before Monza I had trained little with the group, but now I'm ready. They have an important match against Juventus on Friday to be prepared very well.”