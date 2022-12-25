Genoa – Five thousand people, elderly people alone, the homeless, Ukrainian refugees but also prisoners and frail people, all at the table in various locations in the Genoese area, 5,300 parcels with personalized gifts and shopping for family Christmas dinner, 23 thousand people contacted.

And 1,200 volunteers are at work and just as many people who have made themselves available to the Community of Sant’Egidio for the traditional Christmas lunch for the least, which has just reached its 40th edition today. The party menu is that of the Italian tradition served at the table by volunteers who have been preparing for the event for days.

Also in the Basilica of the Annunziata Monsignor Tasca, archbishop of Genoa and the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci. “This lunch is now a tradition – said Bucci -. Sant’Egidio shows us that Genoa can and must be an even more welcoming city”. Archbishop Tasca recalled that “Christmas cannot be a celebration for just a few. It must be a celebration for everyone, as is the case today with the Community of Sant’Egidio”.