Genoa – Semi-closed door of Palazzo Tursi and traffic wardens lined up to filter the entrances of the public. It is the measure that has aroused controversy and which was adopted today in the first part of the municipal council meeting, after last week, the classroom had been besieged, peacefully, by the protest of the precarious workers of the municipal kindergartens.

“The city administration has decided to close the door of the Genoese house“, the municipal councilor of the Pd Alberto Pandolfo denounced in a video shot in front of Tursi and published on social networks. “I would like to know why it was decided to filter the entrances”, Pandolfo then asked in the courtroom.

“The entrances were filtered for security reasons given the presence of children in the audience stands“, replied the president of the city council Carmelo Cassibba, alluding to the classes participating in a civic education project and following the first hour of the council’s work.

“I had received a letter from committees of Cornigliano announcing their presence to me here and – added Cassibba – after last week, since I didn’t know how many people would arrive and that there were 60 children here, I worried about their safety. But then the door was reopened.”