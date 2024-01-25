Genoa – Silvia Burdese he is the new police commissioner of Genoa. He will take up service in Genoa on March 1st in place of his colleague Orazio D'Anna who is going on leave. Burdese, 59 years old, comes by the central directorate for general affairs and personnel policies of the state police where she was ministerial advisor. In the past you directed the police headquarters in Modena and La Spezia.

The carreer

Originally from the province of Cuneo, she obtained a diploma from the 1st four-year course at the Higher Police Institute of Rome and a degree in Law from the “La Sapienza” University of Rome.

“Assigned in 1989 to the PS Police Station at the “Leonardo da Vinci” International Airport in Fiumicino and in 1991 to the Turin Police Headquarters, where she held the position of Officer in charge and subsequently of Director of the Foreigners Office – we read on the website of the Ministry of the Interior – Deputy Chief of Staff since 1999, in 2001 she was appointed Member of the joint working group for the security planning of the XX Olympic Winter Games Turin 2006 and Coordinator of the joint working groups for public order and territorial control, tasks for who is sent to Salt Lake City as Security Observer of the XIX Olympic Winter Games 2002 and to Athens in the security planning phase of the XXVIII Olympic Games 2004, in international cooperation activities with those police and security agencies”.

She has been head of cabinet of the Turin Police Headquarters since the end of 2003, also dealing with the development of public order and safety devices for all major events, top-flight sporting events, Turin 2006 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, 2007 Winter Universiade, Exhibitions of the Shroud, International Summits, sensitive transport, major works.

Since 2015 he has directed the Railway Police Department for Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta. Officer of Merit of the Republic since 20117, she was awarded Merit for her work during the autumn 2000 floods in Piedmont. On August 1, 2019 you were appointed Police Commissioner of the province of La Spezia.