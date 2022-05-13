The appointment with the night of the Ligurian sports Oscars returns to the Porto Antico in Genoa on Friday 20 May. The champions of today (and tomorrow) will be celebrated on the stage of the Magazzini del Cotone with the participation of great testimonials and artists
Genoa – A Gala of “Stars” dedicated to the Gigi Ghirotti Association. The appointment with the night of the Ligurian sports Oscars. The champions of today (and tomorrow) will be celebrated on the stage of the Magazzini del Cotone with the participation of great testimonials and artists.
An evening of sport and entertainment that will allow funds to be raised for the association chaired by Professor Henriquet, which has been involved in home care and hospice care for the terminally ill for almost 40 years. Sara
Subscribe to read too
SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS
#Genoa #champions #catwalk #Gala #delle #Stelle #dedicated #Gigi #Ghirotti
Leave a Reply