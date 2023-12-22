Genoa – Ferraris' excellent performance on the night against Juventus did not remain only in the minds of the rossoblù fans. It is there that he also returns in the thoughts of Alberto Gilardino who today against Sassuolo wants to start again exactly from what his players put on the pitch against the Bianconeri. It's not just a question of men and formations, but of attitude and the desire to “go and get what got away from us in the last four away games”.

There is a desire to reverse the trend away from Ferraris where Genoa has failed to score points since 1 October when they were caught again in the final in Udine. There were many good performances, see Frosinone and Monza, but zero points. «After Juventus I talked about a breath of fresh air because that test allowed us to savor the feelings and values ​​that this team has – explains Gilardino – and then we worked during the week with great discipline and harmony».

Gilardino will once again have to give up Messias and Retegui against Sassuolo (Kutlu is also out due to a flexor injury), Strootman recovers but will rely on those who are now absolute certainties of the rossoblù game: Gudmundsson and Malinovskyi. The Icelandic Kobold returned to scoring goals against Juventus, confirming itself as increasingly decisive also in terms of goalscoring. «Albert must be as good as he has been up to now – explains the Genoa coach – against Sassuolo he can be decisive because we are facing a team that maintains a medium-high center of gravity during the match». He also expressed his esteem towards the Ukrainian midfielder, who is increasingly central in the construction phase of Genoa's game. «In that position he is a very important player for us – says Gila again – maybe yes, he is a little further away from the goal, but he has vision and great aptitude also in defending, not only when he has the ball».

Gilardino expects a balanced match, especially in the initial stages. «If Sassuolo is there with us, naturally they may have some imperfections, just as we also have some imperfections – adds Gilardino – whoever knows how to defend well and will find the solution in the opponent's half of the pitch will prevail. I really believe in set pieces: in these situations we have the opportunity to do well both from a technical and physical point of view.”

To try to dispel the away taboo in front of the 2,086 rossoblù fans who will reach the Mapei Stadium, the coach intends to slightly change the lineup seen at work against Juventus. Forward, therefore, with the flexible 3-5-2 which, in the non-possession phase, becomes 5-3-2. In defense we are moving towards the confirmation of the trio made up of De Winter, Bani and Dragusin, with Vasquez once again wide on the left at full flank. On the opposite side there is room for Sabelli while in the middle of the field, in addition to Malinovskyi, Badelj and Frendrup are moving towards confirmation but with the Strootman option ready for the match in progress. In attack, together with Folletto Ekuban could have a new chance from the first minute. It would be the third time since the start of the championship. «He is a player who is finding his optimal physical condition – says Gilardino – he needs playing time, training, to feel good but I expect a lot from him. I know what his qualities are and what he can give to this team.”

Fresh from the draw in Udine, today's match will be a Sassuolo team that will forcefully seek victory. At least these are the intentions of Alessio Dionisi who will bring the former Lipani to the bench. «I can't hide – the words of the Neroverde coach – we want victory. We come from a match that seemed destined for a negative result and instead we recovered. At the same time, it will be challenging against Genoa, because they are not a newly promoted team, they are a Serie A team that is doing well.” Compared to the last match in Friuli, the only return is that of Tressoldi from disqualification. Also for Dionisi, the only key to the match will be the duel between Berardi and Gudmundsson: «Berardi is our most important player but he is not the only one, just as in Genoa Gudmundsson is important but he is not the only one there»