Genoa – Same teachers, different paths, the goal of becoming the revelation coach of Serie A. Alberto Gilardino and Thiago Motta they are the new arrival on the bench, they follow in the footsteps of illustrious predecessors such as Gasperini and Prandelli. Coaches who have left an indelible mark on their careers as footballers and who are inevitably points of reference for their careers as coaches too.

The former Italian coach was the first to believe in Gilardino when he was a very young striker for Parma. And he called Motta to the national team, “showing” him to the Seleçao. «I knew Thiago would become a great coach. There are thinking players and he always has been. They are the ones who see plays that many people miss. Then yes, for many he was slow, but he was fast in the head. Without a doubt he is now a coach of great charisma, but also and above all of great ideas. Bologna should not set limits because Motta is very good at involving everyone, this is also demonstrated by the alternation of goalkeepers. This team, the way it works, can only improve”, the opinion of Prandelli, who instead said regarding Gila: “Honestly when you talk about the strikers it's a bit difficult to understand if they can also be great coaches. But in him there is this great humility and in fact he got involved right away, accepting to start with the amateurs to gain experience and therefore I am convinced that he will be able to do really well. I am happy and happy that he has undertaken this activity because if he puts into play that determination and humility that he had as a footballer he will be able to have great satisfaction also as a coach.”

Prandelli boosted Gilardino's career by launching him at Parma. And he gave Motta a new dimension, that of the national team, after the successes achieved with the clubs. Gasperini, for his part, gave both of them new impetus to his career, which at that moment for different reasons was heading towards the end. And then he fueled in them the desire for a future as a coach. «Thiago Motta was an extraordinary player for the calmness he had, in every situation he knew what to do also from a technical point of view and his team also has these characteristics that he passed on to it. And Gila didn't have much experience on the bench before Genoa. But I have to say that he is achieving great results. Last year in Serie B he achieved a feat, if I'm not mistaken he only missed a couple of games. And then this year he faced a very difficult calendar in the best possible way. He has remarkable defensive ability but also knows how to restart very effectively. The style is different from mine but he is providing excellent results and we must give credit to Gilardino”, Gasp's opinion.

Ok the teachers but both Gilardino and Motta (he will be regularly on the bench, he was not sent off as erroneously written yesterday, the red was for the manager Fini, ed.) have always made it a point to reiterate that the style is theirs, they took a little from everyone but then they created their own. Certainly in Gilardino, for example, one can glimpse the great abilities of group management typical of coaches such as Prandelli himself, Ancelotti and Lippi. From a tactical point of view, then, he had some “flashes” à la Gasperini, such as Sabelli in the role of “fake winger”, a la Mesto so to speak, or Malinovskyi reinvented as a midfielder after years as an attacking midfielder. Motta, for his part, is transforming an atypical center forward like Zirkzee into a double-digit striker this season. And the Scot Ferguson (suspended on Friday), between last year and this year, is already a midfielder scoring 7-10 goals per season.

Gila and Motta, the new one who advances to the bench. The first started from the ranks, climbing step by step from Serie D to Serie A. Motta went from PSG's Under 19 to great disappointment with Genoa. Then a period of reflection, the relaunch with Spezia and Bologna. Different paths, single goal: to be the new player in Serie A.